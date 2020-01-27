Qredit (XQR) Tops One Day Volume of $1,639.00

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Qredit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. Over the last seven days, Qredit has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. Qredit has a market cap of $386,624.00 and approximately $1,639.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qredit alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000222 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000227 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 137.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Qredit

XQR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.