QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $571,204.00

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $522,478.00 and $571,204.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.09 or 0.03310807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00195548 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00028934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00123660 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,025,330 tokens. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant.

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

