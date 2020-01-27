QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s Largest Position

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,577,101 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 36,232 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 2.6% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.14% of QUALCOMM worth $139,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 217.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,622,253.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 58,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,880.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.45. The stock had a trading volume of 491,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,509,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $102.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.04.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

Several research firms have issued reports on QCOM. BidaskClub raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.84.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

