QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,823 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.0% of Usca Ria LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 217.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $270,033.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Argus boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.84.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $88.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.04. The stock has a market cap of $102.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

