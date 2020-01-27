Quanta Utility Token Price Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (QNTU)

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Quanta Utility Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. In the last seven days, Quanta Utility Token has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Quanta Utility Token has a market capitalization of $5.04 million and $6,005.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quanta Utility Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00035593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $500.32 or 0.05554382 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026408 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00128037 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00018015 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002640 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00033584 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Quanta Utility Token Token Profile

Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) is a token. Its launch date was April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,178,962,867 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official website is www.quantaplc.im. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta.

Buying and Selling Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quanta Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quanta Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quanta Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quanta Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.