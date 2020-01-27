Quantstamp Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $5.68 million and $59,079.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, GOPAX, Binance and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Kucoin, Gate.io, IDEX, GOPAX, Huobi and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

