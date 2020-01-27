Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Reaches $0.0834 on Top Exchanges (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $5.86 million and $194,380.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be purchased for about $0.0834 or 0.00000921 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Liqui, Upbit and Tidex. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007571 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00022370 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $245.82 or 0.02711146 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008978 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002486 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,223,932 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Upbit, Liqui, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

