QuarkChain (QKC) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $6.88 million and $1.17 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $18.94, $7.50 and $24.68. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00035489 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.34 or 0.05523659 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00026355 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00128062 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017940 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002586 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00032992 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002618 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,726,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,849,926 coins. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

QuarkChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $24.68, $10.39, $51.55, $32.15, $18.94, $33.94, $50.98, $7.50, $24.43, $13.77 and $20.33. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.