QuickX Protocol Price Hits $0.0054 on Exchanges (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 29.4% higher against the dollar. One QuickX Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and $69,791.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00035714 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.39 or 0.05541150 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00026223 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00126132 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00018039 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002551 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00032789 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002606 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 454,240,101 tokens. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

