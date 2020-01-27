QunQun (QUN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.37 Million

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $51.55, $33.94 and $10.39. QunQun has a total market cap of $3.37 million and $232,820.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QunQun has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00036055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.30 or 0.05555839 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00026894 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00127715 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00018807 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00033597 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002587 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002696 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,831,131 coins. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

