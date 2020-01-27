Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 490,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,499.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chad Summe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $97,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,931 shares of company stock valued at $301,771. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Quotient Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Quotient Technology by 6.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Quotient Technology by 9.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 30,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on QUOT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Quotient Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. First Analysis raised Quotient Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut Quotient Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised Quotient Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.45.

Shares of QUOT stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 10,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $919.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 0.08. Quotient Technology has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Quotient Technology will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.