R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) Short Interest Down 40.7% in January

R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RCMT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.76. 6,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,535. R C M Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02.

Get R C M Technologies alerts:

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). R C M Technologies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $40.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.80 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in R C M Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,961 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of R C M Technologies worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered R C M Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised R C M Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About R C M Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for R C M Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R C M Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.