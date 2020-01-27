Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) Short Interest Update

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the December 31st total of 4,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 817,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 14.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Ra Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $497,435.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,060.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $107,577.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at $215,296.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,760 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,816. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Ra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,059,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,061,000 after purchasing an additional 886,583 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,789,000 after acquiring an additional 390,415 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,914,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,033,000 after acquiring an additional 253,966 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,576,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RARX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ra Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.36.

RARX stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.21. 105,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,678. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 1.46. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 25.73 and a quick ratio of 25.73.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

About Ra Pharmaceuticals

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.