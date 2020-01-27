Ragnarok Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 35.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Ragnarok coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. In the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Ragnarok has a market capitalization of $4,222.00 and approximately $44.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $308.25 or 0.03454192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00199171 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029251 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00125312 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ragnarok Coin Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,198,038 coins and its circulating supply is 15,776,626 coins. The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

Ragnarok can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

