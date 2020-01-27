Raiden Network Token Price Up 2.3% This Week (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Raiden Network Token token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001399 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, LATOKEN and Bibox. Raiden Network Token has a market capitalization of $6.46 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007575 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009034 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000086 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Token Profile

RDN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,793,936 tokens. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

Raiden Network Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bilaxy, Bibox, Gate.io, OKEx, IDEX, Binance, Huobi, Kucoin, LATOKEN, DDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.