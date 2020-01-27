Raise Achieves Market Cap of $368,935.00 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last seven days, Raise has traded flat against the dollar. Raise has a total market capitalization of $368,935.00 and $21,514.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raise token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raise alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.61 or 0.03355900 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00197581 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00029278 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00123075 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Raise Token Profile

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,550,611 tokens. Raise’s official website is herotoken.io. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken.

Raise Token Trading

Raise can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.