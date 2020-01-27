Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) Short Interest Update

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,700 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the December 31st total of 253,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 135.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 24.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,809 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,335 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,879 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 121,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of METC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.30. 632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,327. The company has a market cap of $135.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.10. Ramaco Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $61.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

