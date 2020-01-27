Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34), RTT News reports. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Rambus updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Rambus stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,715. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.19.

RMBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

In other news, SVP Jae Kim sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $93,045.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,659.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 37,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $531,499.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,629 shares of company stock valued at $935,948 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

