Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Short Interest Update

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the December 31st total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Rand Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Get Rand Capital alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rand Capital stock. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 48,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC owned about 0.77% of Rand Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rand Capital stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.66. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506. The company has a market cap of $16.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 357.14, a quick ratio of 357.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. Rand Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. Rand Capital had a negative net margin of 117.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.