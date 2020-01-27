Rate3 Trading 18% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 27th. Over the last week, Rate3 has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $610,837.00 and approximately $74,501.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rate3 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, ABCC, IDEX and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00035471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.32 or 0.05489473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00026255 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00125649 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00018038 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002548 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00032909 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Rate3 Token Profile

Rate3 is a token. Its launch date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network.

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, DDEX, Hotbit, Ethfinex, DEx.top, FCoin, Bibox, HADAX, IDEX, Coinrail and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

