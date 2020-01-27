Raub Brock Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,639 shares during the period. Hormel Foods makes up about 4.0% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Hormel Foods worth $22,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 40,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $696,414.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Vorpahl sold 71,256 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $3,185,143.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 191,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,877 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HRL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

Shares of HRL opened at $47.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14. Hormel Foods Corp has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $47.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average is $42.91.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

