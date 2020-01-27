Raub Brock Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 4.1% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $23,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,036.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,381 shares of company stock worth $9,722,333. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $175.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $133.76 and a fifty-two week high of $179.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.60.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.70.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

