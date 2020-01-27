Raub Brock Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,097 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 4.3% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $24,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 74.4% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $135.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.60. The company has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $82.96 and a 12 month high of $143.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $2,143,147.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,789.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Fenton sold 12,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total transaction of $1,528,411.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,059. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,445 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,504. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

