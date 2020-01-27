Raub Brock Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 4.1% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $23,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rudd International Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 24,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Wolfe Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.88.

NYSE:LOW opened at $119.83 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $123.14. The stock has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.84 and a 200-day moving average of $111.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

