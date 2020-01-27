Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has $23.27 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 4.1% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $23,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,725 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 42,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.19.

In related news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $89.16 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $65.91 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.30 and a 200 day moving average of $89.40.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.