Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has $23.49 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 4.1% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $23,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 766.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN stock opened at $128.25 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.32 and its 200 day moving average is $124.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.