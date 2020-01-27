Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has $23.57 Million Stock Position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the quarter. Toro accounts for about 4.1% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP owned about 0.28% of Toro worth $23,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Toro by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $80.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77. Toro Co has a one year low of $58.12 and a one year high of $84.26.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $734.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toro Co will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

TTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

