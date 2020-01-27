Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has $23.58 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems comprises about 4.1% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP owned about 0.23% of FactSet Research Systems worth $23,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 16.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,146,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,188,303,000 after buying an additional 586,547 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $38,881,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 182.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 131,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,694,000 after buying an additional 84,935 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 32.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 299,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,731,000 after buying an additional 72,635 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,113.8% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,651,000 after buying an additional 34,106 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.00.

FDS opened at $274.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.95. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.31 and a 52-week high of $305.38.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.42 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.64, for a total value of $302,003.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.28, for a total value of $717,112.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,536,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,268 shares of company stock valued at $3,523,570. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

