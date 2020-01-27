Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has $25.25 Million Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,509 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 4.4% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $25,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in TJX Companies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 129,448 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,981 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.
In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,776,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of TJX stock opened at $60.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $63.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.
About TJX Companies
The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.
