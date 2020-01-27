Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has $26.31 Million Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 4.6% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $26,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers National Bank increased its position in Accenture by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN opened at $207.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $150.20 and a 12-month high of $213.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total value of $149,996.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

