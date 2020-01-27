Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has $6.44 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.1% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $776,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. McCutchen Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 65,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 25,582 shares during the period. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 10,401 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BND opened at $85.14 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $79.39 and a 1 year high of $85.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.03.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.