Raub Brock Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,671 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 4.3% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $24,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 35,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 93,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 22,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.59.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $119.05 on Monday. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $82.77 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

