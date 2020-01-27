Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $9,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 59,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 33,631 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon during the third quarter worth $26,000. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in Raytheon by 14.8% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.80.

Shares of NYSE:RTN traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $228.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,855. The firm has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $164.70 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.85.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

