RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Short Interest Up 40.8% in January

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the December 31st total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock opened at $20.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.85. The company has a market cap of $402.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.14. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $22.95.

Several research firms have commented on RBB. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. RBB Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 20.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 886,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 152,855 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,216,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $593,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after buying an additional 27,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

