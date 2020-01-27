Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Precision Drilling (PD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Precision Drilling (TSE: PD):

1/14/2020 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$3.00.

1/7/2020 – Precision Drilling had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering.

1/7/2020 – Precision Drilling had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.

1/7/2020 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from C$1.80 to C$2.20.

12/10/2019 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from C$1.70 to C$1.80.

Shares of PD opened at C$1.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.91, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.72. The company has a market cap of $463.39 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. Precision Drilling Corp has a one year low of C$1.32 and a one year high of C$4.05.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$375.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$381.29 million. Analysts expect that Precision Drilling Corp will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

