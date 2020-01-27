Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for British Land (BLND)

British Land (LON: BLND) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/17/2020 – British Land had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 399 ($5.25) to GBX 450 ($5.92). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – British Land was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 661 ($8.70) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 606 ($7.97).

1/16/2020 – British Land had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 630 ($8.29). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – British Land had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 560 ($7.37). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – British Land had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/18/2019 – British Land had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 630 ($8.29). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – British Land had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/16/2019 – British Land had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 575 ($7.56). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – British Land had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 529 ($6.96) to GBX 606 ($7.97). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – British Land had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

12/3/2019 – British Land had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

11/28/2019 – British Land was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating.

Shares of BLND stock opened at GBX 590.20 ($7.76) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 607.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 565.93. British Land Company PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 465.30 ($6.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a GBX 7.98 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.44%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.47%.

In other news, insider Tim Score bought 4,082 shares of British Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 612 ($8.05) per share, for a total transaction of £24,981.84 ($32,862.19). Insiders purchased a total of 4,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,676 in the last 90 days.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

