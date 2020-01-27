Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (HDD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR: HDD):

1/22/2020 – Heidelberger Druckmaschinen was given a new €1.00 ($1.16) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Heidelberger Druckmaschinen had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/21/2020 – Heidelberger Druckmaschinen was given a new €0.95 ($1.10) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Heidelberger Druckmaschinen was given a new €1.35 ($1.57) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Heidelberger Druckmaschinen had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

12/30/2019 – Heidelberger Druckmaschinen had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

12/23/2019 – Heidelberger Druckmaschinen had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Shares of ETR:HDD opened at €0.92 ($1.06) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.17 million and a PE ratio of 26.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is €1.14. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG has a 1 year low of €0.84 ($0.97) and a 1 year high of €1.97 ($2.29).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

