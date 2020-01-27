Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Shake Shack (SHAK)

Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/22/2020 – Shake Shack was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Shake Shack Inc. is engaged in owning and operating restaurants. The company offers burgers, hot dogs, frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, beer and wine. It operates primarily in New York, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Florida, Massachusetts, Virginia, Nevada, London, Istanbul and Dubai. Shake Shack Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

1/21/2020 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $85.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Shake Shack was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Shake Shack Inc. is engaged in owning and operating restaurants. The company offers burgers, hot dogs, frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, beer and wine. It operates primarily in New York, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Florida, Massachusetts, Virginia, Nevada, London, Istanbul and Dubai. Shake Shack Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

1/15/2020 – Shake Shack had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Shake Shack is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $75.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $63.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Shake Shack is now covered by analysts at Northcoast Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE SHAK opened at $68.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Shake Shack Inc has a 1 year low of $47.29 and a 1 year high of $105.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 105.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.44.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $157.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $2,476,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,010,343.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $20,366,019.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 11.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 600.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 41.8% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 9.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

