Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Linx (LINX)

1/15/2020 – Linx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Linx S.A. operates as a software development company. It designs and develops management and performance software for retail, as well as focuses on payment options and digital transformation. The company serves automotive, e-commerce, pharmacy, laundries, fashion and electronic industries. Linx S.A. is based in SP, Brazil. “

1/14/2020 – Linx is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Linx was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ LINX opened at $8.70 on Monday. Linx S.A. has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $9.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LINX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $682,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Linx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,596,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Linx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,451,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,434,000.

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning, and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic fund transfer, e-commerce, and customer relationship management solutions.

