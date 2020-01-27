Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Malibu Boats (MBUU)

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ: MBUU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/23/2020 – Malibu Boats was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/22/2020 – Malibu Boats was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/15/2020 – Malibu Boats is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Malibu Boats was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/9/2020 – Malibu Boats was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Malibu Boats, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sport boats primarily in the United States. The Company sells its boats under two brands: Malibu and Axis Wake Research. Its sport boats used for water sports including water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing as well as for general recreational boating use. Malibu Boats, Inc. is based in Loudon, United States. “

1/3/2020 – Malibu Boats was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $44.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $901.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87. Malibu Boats Inc has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $47.95.

Get Malibu Boats Inc alerts:

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.98 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 792.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.