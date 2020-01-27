Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $464.26 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) will announce sales of $464.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $477.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $450.27 million. Red Rock Resorts reported sales of $431.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $465.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.74 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RRR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 20th. Union Gaming Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Sunday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,283,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,892,000 after purchasing an additional 399,811 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,415,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,796,000 after purchasing an additional 123,695 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,778,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,553,000 after purchasing an additional 70,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,438,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,200,000 after purchasing an additional 17,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

RRR opened at $24.70 on Monday. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,467.53 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.83.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.