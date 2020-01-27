Regal Beloit (RBC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Regal Beloit has set its FY19 guidance at $5.45-5.55 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $772.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Regal Beloit to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $83.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.83. Regal Beloit has a 52-week low of $67.74 and a 52-week high of $87.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.29 and its 200 day moving average is $78.33.

In related news, COO Jonathan J. Schlemmer sold 4,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $370,675.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,533,398.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Avampato sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $446,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,012.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

