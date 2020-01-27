Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,077 shares during the period. Reliance Steel & Aluminum makes up approximately 2.2% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.32% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $25,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 997.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 705.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $619,035.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $702,512.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,591.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,160 shares of company stock worth $2,589,192. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RS traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.74. 71,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,908. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a one year low of $76.89 and a one year high of $122.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.90 and a 200-day moving average of $107.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.48%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RS. BNP Paribas began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a $115.00 price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.80.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

