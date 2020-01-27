Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $4.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Remark an industry rank of 108 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MARK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Remark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Remark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MARK. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Remark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Remark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Remark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MARK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 53,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,041. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77. Remark has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $3.23.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Remark will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

