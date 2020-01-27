Ren (REN) Trading Up 1.7% This Week

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Ren has a market cap of $35.01 million and $1.52 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren token can currently be bought for about $0.0426 or 0.00000473 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, OKEx, DDEX and UEX. In the last seven days, Ren has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00035448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.45 or 0.05541704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00026290 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00126519 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017958 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002559 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00032918 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Ren Token Profile

Ren (REN) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,503,652 tokens. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg.

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Binance, Tidex, IDEX, Kyber Network, OKEx, DDEX and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

