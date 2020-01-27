RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Stock Position Reduced by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.10% of RenaissanceRe worth $8,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on RNR. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.33.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Paradine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,370,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RNR traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $189.83. 4,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.52 and its 200 day moving average is $188.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.31. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $201.35.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $704.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.66 million. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 17.32%. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.83%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

