Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) and Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Financial Analysis

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) and Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Renasant pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Citizens pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Renasant pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Renasant has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Renasant and Citizens’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renasant $695.83 million 2.72 $167.91 million $2.91 11.34 Citizens $39.96 million 3.00 $6.67 million N/A N/A

Renasant has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.1% of Renasant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Citizens shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Renasant shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Citizens shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Renasant and Citizens, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renasant 0 5 0 0 2.00 Citizens 0 0 0 0 N/A

Renasant currently has a consensus price target of $37.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.88%. Given Renasant’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Renasant is more favorable than Citizens.

Volatility and Risk

Renasant has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Renasant and Citizens’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renasant 24.13% 8.09% 1.32% Citizens 13.32% 6.11% 0.55%

Summary

Renasant beats Citizens on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. It also provides commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; equipment financing and leasing; real estate-1-4 family mortgage; real estate-commercial mortgage; real estate-construction loans for the construction of single family residential properties, multi-family properties, and commercial projects; installment loans to individuals; and business and personal, and interim construction loans, as well as automated teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, call center, and cash management services. The Insurance segment provides insurance agency services, including commercial and personal insurance products through third-party insurance carriers. The Wealth Management segment offers range of wealth management and fiduciary services, which include administration and management of trust accounts comprising personal and corporate benefit accounts, self-directed IRA's, and custodial accounts; administers qualified retirement plans, profit sharing and other employee benefit plans, personal trusts, and estates; and annuities, mutual funds, and other investment services through a third party broker-dealer. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 180 banking, insurance, and financial services offices located in Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia; 136 full-service branches and 13 limited-service branches; and 136 ATMs at on-premise locations and 16 ATMs located at off-premise sites. Renasant Corporation was founded in 1904 and is based in Tupelo, Mississippi.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit. In addition, the company offers personal and corporate trust services; credit life and title insurance; and online banking services. It operates 23 branches in Neshoba, Newton, Leake, Lamar, Forrest, Scott, Attala, Lauderdale, Oktibbeha, Rankin, Harrison, Jackson, Winston, and Kemper counties, Mississippi; and a loan production office in north Mississippi. Citizens Holding Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Mississippi.

