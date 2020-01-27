Request Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $52,864.00 (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Request token can now be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Koinex, Kyber Network and Gate.io. During the last week, Request has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Request has a total market cap of $9.10 million and $52,864.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00035872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.10 or 0.05605203 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00026624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00129602 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00018191 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002646 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00033292 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Request is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,979,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,744,125 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Koinex, WazirX, Mercatox, Radar Relay, GOPAX, CoinPlace, Huobi Global, Binance, Gate.io, CoinExchange, COSS, Ethfinex, Bitbns, IDEX, Coineal, KuCoin, Kyber Network and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

