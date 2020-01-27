Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst E. Rajavelu now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.12) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.98). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($8.47) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($7.13) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Leerink Swann lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $54.50 on Monday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $34.06 and a 52 week high of $67.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.43.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.47).

In related news, insider Robert Berman sold 125,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $6,652,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,648.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 2,021 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $114,146.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,544 shares of company stock worth $9,506,726 in the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 511.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

