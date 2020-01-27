Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Comcast Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Comcast in a report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan anticipates that the cable giant will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Comcast’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $44.59 on Monday. Comcast has a twelve month low of $34.67 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $207.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,016 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Comcast by 15.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 47,926 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 19.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in Comcast by 6.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 291,755 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

